Starbucks Is Closing 7 San Francisco Stores, as It Expands Delivery and New Store Formats
Business Insider
Starbucks is shuttering seven stores in San Francisco as part of a broader strategy to trim its dense network. While the chain is closing some locations, it’s also introducing new formats, including a pickup-only spot. The move comes amid a broader trend of retailers reducing their presence in downtown San Francisco due to factors like lower foot traffic and crime.
