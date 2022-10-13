Retail News

Starbucks is closing the first Colorado store to vote for union

CPR News 10/13/2022

Starbucks is closing a store in Colorado Springs that voted in May to unionize. It is one of eight in Colorado where workers are represented by a union. The company made the decision to close the location due to “health and safety concerns,” according to the union. The union asked Starbucks to begin negotiations on a contract for workers on Oct. 24. Starbucks is closing the store on Oct. 23.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!