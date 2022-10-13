Starbucks is closing the first Colorado store to vote for union

Retail News
Starbucks is closing the first Colorado store to vote for unionCPR News 10/13/2022
Starbucks is closing a store in Colorado Springs that voted in May to unionize. It is one of eight in Colorado where workers are represented by a union. The company made the decision to close the location due to “health and safety concerns,” according to the union. The union asked Starbucks to begin negotiations on a contract for workers on Oct. 24. Starbucks is closing the store on Oct. 23.
