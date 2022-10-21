Retail News
Starbucks is closing more stores over ‘safety concerns’The Hill 10/21/2022
Starbucks has closed or will close 24 stores by the end of the year due to “safety concerns.” At least three of the locations closing have workers who voted to be represented by a union. Union leaders at a store in Colorado Springs requested a meeting on Oct. 24 to start bargaining with the coffee giant. Starbucks closed the store on Oct. 23.
