Starbucks managers say unionization could threaten transgender benefits

Starbucks managers say unionization could threaten transgender benefitsBloomberg 06/15/2022
Baristas working at Starbucks in several states claim that managers have said that the company’s transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits could end if stores continue to vote for union representation. Starbucks has denied the allegations. “We are not threatening our partners with the loss of benefits if they join a union,” spokesperson Reggie Borges said. “We take a great deal of pride in offering industry-leading benefits and have done so for more than 50 years.”
