Starbucks moves closer to launching web3 initiative

Starbucks moves closer to launching web3 initiativeTechCrunch 08/04/2022
Starbucks earlier this year said it planned to enter the web3 space with coffee-themed non-fungible tokens and other initiatives. It plans to provide more details at next month’s Investor Day event. “We have been working on a very exciting new digital initiative that builds on our existing industry-leading digital platform in innovative new ways all centered around coffee and most importantly, loyalty,” Howard Schultz, interim CEO, said earlier this week on the company’s earnings call.
