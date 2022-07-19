Starbucks plans to close ‘many more’ stores

Retail News

Business Insider

Starbucks, which said it was closing 16 stores over safety concerns, is not done. That’s according to a leaked video in which interim CEO Howard Schultz says, “This is just the beginning. There are going to be many more.” Union organizers have said that Starbucks is targeting pro-union stores in its closure plan. “Every decision Starbucks makes must be viewed through the lens of the company’s unprecedented and virulent union-busting campaign,” said Starbucks Workers United.