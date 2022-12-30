Starbucks raises point goals for loyalty rewards

Retail News

ABC 7 Los Angeles

Starbucks let its rewards members know on Wednesday that, starting in February, they will need to accumulate more points to get freebies. Currently, customers can exchange 50 stars to get simple hot beverages, but that number will double as of Feb. 13. Loyalty members will need to attain 200 stars for a latte or Frappuccino (150 stars, currently) and 300 for a selection of food items (currently 200). Starbucks Card-holders add two stars to their accounts for each dollar spent. Members earn a single star for each dollar when paying with a credit card or other method.