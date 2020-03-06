Starbucks reducing workers’ hours, asking others to take unpaid leave

Retail News

SmarterAnalyst/Yahoo Finance

Starbucks is cutting back on the hours it gives store employees to reflect reduced operating hours and lower sales with its operations limited to delivery, drive-through and pickup. The company is also asking employees to take unpaid leave until September as it keeps stores closed to sit-down customers. “Customer routines and occasions have changed, for all retailers,” said Starbucks’ Rossann Williams in a letter to employees last week.