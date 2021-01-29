Starbucks teases ‘future drive-thru concept’

Retail News

QSR Magazine

The realities of doing business during the novel coronavirus pandemic has compelled Starbucks to move from promoting its stores as the third place, a destination other than home or office, to focusing operations on offering different ways to pick up orders. That has led to a greater emphasis on drive-thrus. Former Starbucks COO Roz Brewer teased a “future drive-thru concept’ as close to being rolled out before she recently left the company to become Walgreens’ CEO.