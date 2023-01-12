Starbucks tells workers to report to office three days a week

Retail News
Starbucks tells workers to report to office three days a weekThe Seattle Times 01/12/2023
Starbucks has told corporate employees that they will need to report to their offices at least three days a week by the end of the month. A memo from interim CEO Howard Schultz said that the company was looking for workers to spend more time in the office to “rebuild our connection to each other and synchronize teams and efforts.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!