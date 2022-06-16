Stew Leonard’s sued over ‘systemic racial, sexual, religious and ageist discriminatory practices’

Retail News

CNBC

Former longtime employee Robert Crosby Jr. has filed a federal lawsuit against Stew Leonard’s and its CEO Stew Leonard Jr. for terminating his job after he contracted COVID-19. Mr. Cosby, a former loss prevention manager for the company, alleges that the company and its CEO engaged in “systemic racial, sexual, religious and ageist discriminatory practices.” Stew Leonard’s did not comment on the suit.