Stoli rebrands following Russia’s war on Ukraine

The Stoli Group is undergoing a “major rebrand” that will see it end “the use of the Stolichnaya name. “While I have been exiled from Russia since 2000 due to my opposition to Putin, I have remained proud of the Stolichnaya brand,” said Yuri Shefler, the brand’s founder. “More than anything, I wish for ‘Stoli’ to represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.”