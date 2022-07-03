Retail News

Stoli rebrands following Russia’s war on Ukraine

USA Today 03/07/2022

The Stoli Group is undergoing a “major rebrand” that will see it end “the use of the Stolichnaya name. “While I have been exiled from Russia since 2000 due to my opposition to Putin, I have remained proud of the Stolichnaya brand,” said Yuri Shefler, the brand’s founder. “More than anything, I wish for ‘Stoli’ to represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.”

