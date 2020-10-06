Store manager creates Facebook page: ‘Retail Life During COVID-19’

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

Samantha Clarke manages a store in Modesto, CA. She recently began a page on Facebook to describe what it is like working in retail at this point in time. The first post included a photo of her bleeding and battered face after she was attacked by a customer angry that the store had just sold its last above-ground swimming pool. “We had the normal upset customer from time to time, but rarely did someone lose their temper and cuss at us,” she wrote of operating a store under the state’s guidelines for social distancing. “Now it’s just daily, sometimes back to back to back.”