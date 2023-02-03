Strong U.S. performance helps offset China woes for Starbucks

Retail News

CNBC

Starbucks reported a 10 percent gain in U.S. same-store sales as customer traffic to its coffee shops increased one percent. The chain reported that customers bought a record $3.3 billion in gift cards during the holiday season. The coffee giant’s performance in China, its second-largest market, was way off, with same-store sales down 28 percent as a result of that country’s zero COVID policy.