Struggling retailers queue up for bankruptcy court

Retail News

CNBC

A total of 44 retailers have already filed for bankruptcy this year and many others are expected to follow as the first wave of coronavirus pandemic persists with little signs it will go away before the expected send wave in the late fall and early winter months. “The pipeline is as full as it has been all year,” said Bradley Snyder, an executive managing director at Tiger Capital Group, a liquidation management firm. “The challenge is making sure we can actually close stores in a window that is open,” he added.