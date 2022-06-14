Stuckey’s is banking on road trips to regain its legacy

Retail News

The New York Times

Millions of Americans came to love Stuckey’s with its pecan rolls and other delights when traveling around the country during the 1900s. The business hit hard times in recent decades but Stephanie Stuckey is intent on reclaiming its past glory. “I had a lifetime of people coming to me and telling me stories about Stuckey’s,” she said. “I thought, ‘How many businesses have that?’”