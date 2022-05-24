Retail News

Students create edible tape to keep burritos from unwrapping

USA Today 05/23/2022

A group of students at Johns Hopkins University have created Tastee Tape, a clear, edible adhesive meant to keep food items such as burritos and wraps from coming apart. The students are applying for a patent. “First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts,” said Tyler Guarino, a Johns Hopkins senior majoring in engineering, who participated in the project.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!