Subway expects meat slicers to lift sales and cut costs

Subway expects meat slicers to lift sales and cut costsCNN 02/02/2023
Subway CEO John Chidsey is very excited about adding meat slicers to the sandwich chain’s stores. “We were one of the few, if only, sub shop that didn’t slice in-restaurant. Not only does it give the guest a better perception of seeing the nice, fluffy meat, but we save a lot of money since we were paying a lot of money to have it sliced upstream,” he said.
