Superheros become branding stars for grown-up products

Superheroes are not just for kids. Vitamin Shoppe in partnership with Warner Bros., which owns DC Comics, is selling products including Batman Gotham City Grape BodyTech Elite micronized creatine monohydrate and the Flash Lightning Lemonade BodyTech Flash Point pre-workout product. “We are hoping that if customers can relate to the superhero on the label, it will help demonstrate what the product can do for them,” said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. “We don’t know yet if it works because the product is being released this weekend, but what I do think will happen is somebody who might not otherwise look at it will look.”