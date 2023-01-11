Supply chain and bird flu keep egg prices high

Retail News

The Washington Post

Egg prices have not come down as much as many other food categories as supply chain issues and avian influenza infections continue to drive up costs for producers. “The flu is the most important factor affecting egg prices,” said Maro Ibarburu, a business analyst at the Egg Industry Center at Iowa State University. “This outbreak, in terms of egg-laying hens, we lost 10 million more egg-laying hens than the last outbreak in 2015.”