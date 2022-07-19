Supply chain snags are getting worked out

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Japan Times

Supply chain backlogs are easing as more products move to their points of destination and demand falls off from pandemic highs. Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, is cautiously optimistic about the near term. “We’ll be seeing back-to-school, fall fashion, Halloween and the all-important year-end holiday goods coming across the Pacific in the weeks and months ahead,” he said. “Even though some retailers have high inventories and may look to discount goods, I expect imports to remain strong — though tapered — versus last year.”