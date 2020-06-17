Supreme Court rules gay, transgender workers protected by law

Retail News

The Supreme Court in a six to three vote ruled that gay and transgender workers are protected from discrimination in employment. “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII (the Civil Rights Act of 1964) forbids.”