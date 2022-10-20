Surgeon General issues health warning about toxic workplaces

Retail News
Surgeon General issues health warning about toxic workplacesThe Wall Street Journal 10/20/2022
The U.S. surgeon general is warning Americans that working at companies where employees are ill-treated and work hard with little return is bad for their mental and physical health. A survey in April and May by the American Psychological Association found that 18 percent describe their workplaces as very or somewhat toxic. Thirty percent said they have experienced harassment, verbal abuse and/or physical violence at work from fellow workers or customers.
Discussions
