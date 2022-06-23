Swedish firm to test self-driving freight trucks in Tennessee

Retail News
Swedish firm to test self-driving freight trucks in TennesseeThe Wall Street Journal 06/23/2022
Einrede AB will test its self-driving freight trucks on a one-mile stretch of road between two warehouses in Tennessee for GE Appliances. “This is a step-by-step approach, and this is a major step forward, in that it’s actually now on public roads,” said Robert Falck, CEO of the Swedish company.
