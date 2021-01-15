Taco Bell menu additions are a nod to vegetarian customers

Retail News
Taco Bell menu additions are a nod to vegetarian customersCNBC 01/14/2021
Taco Bell upset many of its vegetarian customers last year when it pulled items such as Mexican Pizzas and Spicy Potato Soft Tacos off its menu. The chain has announced that it will be back the Spicy Potato dish and add Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes in March. Taco Bell also plans to test a menu item using Beyond Meat’s meatless beef alternative.
Discussions
