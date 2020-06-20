Taco Bell says workers can wear BLM masks after employee was fired

Retail News

USA Today

Denzel Skinner was an employee at a Taco Bell franchise until he refused to remove a Black Lives Matter face mask while on the job. After he was fired, Mr. Skinner posted a video about his experience on Facebook. Taco Bell has since clarified that workers may wear BLM masks at all its locations. “We were disappointed to learn about the incident that took place,” the company said in a statement. “We take this very seriously; we have been working closely with our franchisee that operates this location to address the issue.”