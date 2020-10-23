Retail News

Target taking steps to keep holiday shoppers safe

Minneapolis Star Tribune 10/22/2020

Target CEO Brian Cornell said the chain is “doubling down on safety” heading into the holidays. The retailer announced it will double the number of Drive-Up parking spots and enable customers to use their mobile phones to self-checkout. More associates will also carry devices to check customers out across the store.

