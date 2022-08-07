Target back-to-school promos focus on students and teachers

Retail News

USA Today

Target has gone public with its plans for the back-to-school season. The retailer will provide discounts of up to 20 percent for college students and 15 percent for teachers. “We know the back-to-school season signals an important milestone for millions of families across the country — and we’re here to help by introducing even more ways for guests to save and find everything they need all in one convenient location,” said Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.