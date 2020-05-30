Target closes 24 stores in Twin Cities as protests continue

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target has closed 24 of its stores in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area after protests broke out in reaction to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, who died while in police custody. An online video of a police officer with his knee on the back of Mr. Floyd’s neck, shortly before his death, has sparked outrage in the community. “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” Target said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”