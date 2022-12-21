Target is ‘shouting’ value for the holidays with bold in-store merchandising

Retail News

CNBC

Big box chains, from Kohl’s to Bed, Bath and Beyond, have a lot on the line this holiday season but, based on its sheer size and market influence, Target may represent the biggest case of a retailer that desperately needs a win. Target isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to its in-store merchandising and displays. Shoppers are seeing low-priced gift recommendations displayed every few yards throughout the store, topped with bigger price signs. Chief Merchandising Officer Jill Sando told CNBC, “We want to celebrate value. … We’re not whispering it. We’re shouting it.”