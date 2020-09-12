Target joins class action suit against chicken suppliers

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target has joined other retailers in a suit accusing Perdue Farms, Pilgrim’s Pride, Sanderson Farms and Tyson Foods of fixing chicken prices. “We expect our vendors and partners to act with integrity and are committed to providing our guests with everyday low prices on the products we sell,” said Jenna Reck, a Target spokesperson. “Like several other retailers, we’re aware of the anti-competitive actions that certain poultry companies took to illegally inflate prices for retailers and consumers. We filed a lawsuit against these suppliers to recoup the unfair costs that Target was charged for nearly a decade and protect guests and retailers against this harmful behavior in the future.”