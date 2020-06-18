Target makes $15/hour wage permanent

Retail News

The Hill

Target announced Wednesday that it will make permanent its $15 hourly minimum wage, raising the standard from $12, effective July 5. The retailer is also dishing out one-time $200 “recognition bonuses” to frontline and DC workers for their extra efforts during the pandemic. Said chairman and CEO Brian Cornell, “Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose and the connection they create with our guests and communities.”