Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets following children’s deaths

Target is cooperating with the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) in the recall of about 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets and asking consumers who have the product to stop using them and contact Target for a refund. According to the CPSC release, young children “can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation. … A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two fatalities.”