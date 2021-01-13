Target rocked the holidays

Retail News
Target rocked the holidaysMinneapolis Star Tribune 01/13/2021
Target reported that same-store sales grew 17.2 percent as the chain’s online sales more than doubled in November and December. The retailer reported that customers gravitated toward its Drive Up curbside service and Shipt home deliveries with the two services posting gains above 500 and 300 percent during the last two months of 2020.
