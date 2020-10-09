Target says it will increase Black employee numbers by 20 percent

Retail News
Target says it will increase Black employee numbers by 20 percentUSA Today 09/10/2020
Target has publicly committed to increasing its number of Black employees by 20 percent over the next three years. “Inclusivity is a deeply rooted value at Target and we’ve had an ambitious diversity and inclusion strategy for many years for our guests and team,” chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said in a news release. “We know that having a diverse workforce and inclusive environment not only creates a stronger team, but also provides the perspectives we need to create the products, services, experiences and messages our guests expect.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!