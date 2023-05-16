Target seeks to establish grocery cred

Retail News
Target seeks to establish grocery credCNBC 05/16/2023
Americans are reducing discretionary purchases to focus on everyday staples. Target is looking to capture a greater share of those purchases with an increased emphasis on its grocery business, including developing its own unique private-label items. Groceries account for 21 percent of Target’s sales, compared to rival Walmart’s 60 percent.
