Target sells off excess inventory and profits drop

Retail News
Target sells off excess inventory and profits dropCBS News 08/17/2022
Target moved aggressively to sell off excess inventory in the second quarter, leading to lower profits. The chain posted net income of 39 cents a share, down from $3.65 a year earlier. “While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we’re confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business,” CEO Brian Cornell said.
Discussions
