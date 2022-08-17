Retail News

Target sells off excess inventory and profits drop

CBS News 08/17/2022

Target moved aggressively to sell off excess inventory in the second quarter, leading to lower profits. The chain posted net income of 39 cents a share, down from $3.65 a year earlier. “While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we’re confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business,” CEO Brian Cornell said.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!