Target’s Deal Days to go head-to-head with Amazon’s Prime Day

Retail News

Reuters

Target has announced that it will run its Deal Days promotion on October 13 and 14, the same days that Amazon.com will run its annual Prime Day event. The retailer also announced that it will expand its Black Friday promotions to run the entire month of November as part of a concerted effort to get consumers shopping for Christmas earlier and to spread out shopping visits to its stores and website as COVID-19 continues to hang over the retail industry. “By kicking off our holiday deals earlier than ever … we’re letting guests know they don’t need to wait or face the crowds to get the best deals,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s chief merchandising officer.