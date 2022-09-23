Texas restaurant operator gave wait staff tips to managers

Retail News
Texas restaurant operator gave wait staff tips to managersUSA Today 09/23/2022
A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that Back’s Barbecue took $230,353 in tips from its wait staff and turned it over to managers at its restaurants. Kent Black, grandson of original Black’s Barbecue pit master Edgar Black Sr. said an error occurred when the company outsourced its payroll to a third party.
Discussions
