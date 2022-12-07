Retail News

The pandemic is not over

The Washington Post 07/11/2022

The BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron variant is multiple times more infectious than previous strains of the novel coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the past week reported more than 100,000 new cases a day. The actual number of cases is thought to be much higher as most people test at home and do not report their illness. About 38,000 people across the U.S. were hospitalized across the country with COVID-10 as of Friday.

