The RealReal bans new Yeezy resale listings

Retail News

Vice

The RealReal, one of the largest resale websites in the world, said it will no longer accept new listings to sell Yeezy brand products. “The recent offensive comments that Kanye West made regarding the Jewish community are not only offensive, but go against absolutely everything that we stand for and believe in. As such, in response to these antisemitic messages and his actions, we are no longer accepting items associated with Kanye West or his brand, including Yeezy and Yeezy x Adidas,” said a company spokesperson. “We represent consignors not brands, and since we have already accepted and listed these items prior to when the event took place, we will not accept any future items.”