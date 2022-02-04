There’s an oversupply of COVID-19 tests

Retail News
There’s an oversupply of COVID-19 testsThe Washington Post 04/01/2022
At times last year, there were not enough COVID-19 tests to go around in the U.S. Now there are too many. “We are not in a position of normal market dynamics, and we’re finding that these surges are making forecasting very difficult for everyone,” said Sean Parsons, CEO of Ellume. “Retailers have a whole lot of product that is sitting on shelves and that is not moving.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!