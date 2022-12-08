Third-party sellers game Amazon’s search to earn best-seller label

Retail News
Third-party sellers game Amazon’s search to earn best-seller labelBloomberg/The Seattle Times 12/08/2022
Some companies selling goods on Amazon.com are putting strong sellers in slow categories so that their items list as a best-seller in the site’s search results. “Customers are less inclined to look closely at details, since they are using a smaller screen and probably shopping and buying faster compared to purchasing on a desktop or laptop computer,” said Michael Levin, a partner with Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!