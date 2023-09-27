ThredUp, an online clothing consignment company, successfully transitioned its 300 salaried employees to a four-day workweek in 2021 by making strategic changes. They reduced meetings by 20% and designated Tuesdays as “maker days” for focused work. Additionally, they encouraged phone discussions for email threads that went through three rounds without resolution. This shift not only improved employee productivity, with 93% reporting positive effects, but also reduced turnover by 55% compared to 2019, attracting new hires drawn to the shorter workweek. Other companies like Shopify have seen success with similar approaches, indicating the potential benefits of such adjustments to work schedules.