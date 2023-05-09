Retail News

ThredUp to list its stock on an alternate exchange

CNBC 05/09/2023

ThredUp will dual list its shares on Nasdaq and the Long Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), which was created to promote sustainable business practices and long-term investing focus. “People are going to realize that the definition of profit that we have been using the last 25 years is wrong, and that what it means to make a profit is to maximize human flourishing,” said Eric Ries, the founder of LTSE.

