Tiffany and LVMH reach sale agreement on revised deal

LVMH has reached agreement on a revised deal to acquire Tiffany. The parent company of Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hennessy and Sephora had walked away from an earlier deal to acquire the jeweler after the novel coronavirus pandemic affected its ability to operate. The new deal will see LVMH pay $131.50 for Tiffany’s stock, down from $135 a share in the previous agreement.