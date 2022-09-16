TikTok becomes the search engine for Gen Z

Retail News

The New York Times

Members of Generation Z are increasingly turning to TikTok to search for information on a wide variety of topics. “In our studies, something like almost 40 percent of young people, when they’re looking for a place for lunch, they don’t go to Google Maps or Search. They go to TikTok or Instagram,” said Prabhakar Raghavan, a Google senior vice president, at a technology conference in July.