TikTok Ends Retail Business in Indonesia After Ban on Social Media Shopping
AP News
TikTok is ending its online retail operations in Indonesia to adhere to a recent government ban on e-commerce transactions via social media platforms. The Indonesian government instituted this regulation to safeguard small businesses from what it deemed as predatory pricing by popular apps and websites. TikTok, which counts Indonesia as its fastest-growing market, stated that it will cease e-commerce sales through TikTok Shop Indonesia by 5 p.m. local time, emphasizing compliance with local laws and regulations. This move follows a wider trend of governments expressing concerns about TikTok’s data usage and security, leading to bans in several countries.
