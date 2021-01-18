Tim Cook explains decision to boot Parler off Apple’s App Store

Retail News

CNN

Apple made the decision to prevent Parler, a social media site favored by supporters of President Trump, from selling on its App Store following the attempted coup on Jan. 6 to overturn the elections of the November presidential election won by Joe Biden. “We looked at the incitement to violence that was on there (Parler),” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We don’t consider that free speech and incitement to violence has an intersection.”