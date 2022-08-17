TJX lowers its forecast as consumers cut discretionary spending

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

TJX Cos, which operates HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, has cut its annual earnings forecast after pointing to a slowdown in discretionary spending necessitated by rising prices. The retail chain operator expects adjusted per-share earnings of $3.05 to $3.13 in the current fiscal year, down from its guidance of $3.13 to $3.20.